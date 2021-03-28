PM Modi Appeals Citizens To Take COVID Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, has urged the citizens of India to get themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s a matter of honour for everyone that today India is running the world’s largest vaccination programme and several people above 100 years of age have taken the jab and the enthusiasm is visible in the elderly of the household regarding the vaccine,” he said.

“It’s an appeal to all to take the vaccine. Do remember the mantra to fight corona- dawaayi bhi kadaayi bhi,” he added.

Further, the Prime Minister also spoke about the Janta Curfew last year in March and paid tribute to frontline workers who worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

“People expressed gratitude and respect for the Corona Warriors by ringing Thaalis, applauding, lighting a lamp and it touched their hearts. These Corona Warriors are the people who have worked tirelessly and selflessly to ensure the safety of every citizen of our country,” he said.