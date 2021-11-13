PM Modi, Assam CM Condemn Manipur Terror Ambush

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Manipur in which an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and son, as well as four soldiers were killed and four others have been injured.

“Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness” tweeted Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also tweeted, “Strongly condemn the attack on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles in which the CO, his family and other brave soldiers were martyred in Manipur. I express my deepest condolence with the bereaved families and solidarity with the forces in their fight against terrorism”.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and 8-year-old son and four soldiers were killed, while, four other soldiers were injured in an ambush by terrorists along the India-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district. The incident took place around 10 am near S Sehken village under Behiang police station.