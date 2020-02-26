PM Modi Breaks Silence on Delhi Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed the protestors in Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood and remain calm at all times.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.”

Modi in another tweet said, “Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.”

The tweets come hours after both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court expressed disappointment over the functioning of Delhi Police. The Supreme Court panned the police for lack of professionalism while the Delhi High Court termed that it is appalled by the state of affairs of Delhi Police.

The situation of Delhi violence turned worse with the death toll increases to 20 with 190 injured.

Meanwhile, the opposition attacked the government for the loss of lives in Delhi. Congress also held a meeting of its highest decision-making body, the working committee, and blamed the Centre for the “colossal failure.”

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deploy the army in the violence-hit areas. The center, meanwhile, is regularly monitoring the situation with Amit Shah holding three meetings within 24 hours.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also took stock of the situation and even visited the violence-hit areas.