PM Modi Calls Assam CM To Enquire On Ferry Tragedy, 42 Rescued

In view of the ferry tragedy in Jorhat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday evening that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about the rescue operations at Nimati Ghat.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, “Pradhan Mantri Sri @narendramodi telephoned me to enquire about the progress of rescue operations at Nimati Ghat and conditions of those with injuries. I apprised Hon PM with all the details. Also informed that all of us are minutely monitoring the ground situation”.

The Chief Minister also addressed the press later in the evening, and said a total of 42 people have been rescued while one woman has been found dead. The minister also said four people are still missing.

The minister also said the capsized boat has been found atleast 1.5 kilometres away from the accident. However, the boat has to be dismantled in order to find if any passengers are there. In this connection, the rescue teams are working expeditiously.