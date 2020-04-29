PM Modi Condoles Irrfan Khan’s Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who died in a Mumbai hospital earlier in the day, saying he will be remembered for his “versatile performances”.

Irrfan Khan died at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for treatment of a colon infection on Tuesday.

Condoling the death of the actor, Prime Minister Modi in his tweet wrote, “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

PM Modi was among a host of political leaders, Bollywood actors, sportsperson, and others to mourn the Piku actor’s death.

Condolence message poured in after the news of Khan’s death was announced by the spokesperson.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also mourned the death of the legendary actor.

Bollywood stars also condoled the death of Irrfan saying that this is an irreparable loss to the industry.

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020