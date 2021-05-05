Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Congratulates Mamata On Taking Oath As Bengal CM

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated TMC’s Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive time.

The oath ceremony was held in a low-key setting amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar administered her the oath of office at Raj Bhavan.

“Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial,” PM Modi tweeted.

Related News

14-Day Lockdown In Odisha From Today

Lockdown in Kathmandu Valley Extended Till May 12

Vaccination Drive for People Above 18 Starts at GMCH

India Logs Over 3.8 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases

The TMC won a landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly elections. winning 213 seats out of 292, while its arch-rival, BJP, secured 77 seats.

You might also like
Regional

Padma Hazarika Starts Operation to Catch ‘Laden’

Top Stories

One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total 42

Regional

“Swarup is not a bona fide SC person” : APCC SC

National

Befitting reply to those who will break internal peace: Amit Shah

National

No Potable Water, Family Seeks Permission To End Life

Top Stories

Bokajan: 4 Family Members Killed In Road Accident, 2 Injured

Comments
Loading...