PM Modi Congratulates Mamata On Taking Oath As Bengal CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated TMC’s Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive time.
The oath ceremony was held in a low-key setting amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar administered her the oath of office at Raj Bhavan.
“Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial,” PM Modi tweeted.
The TMC won a landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly elections. winning 213 seats out of 292, while its arch-rival, BJP, secured 77 seats.