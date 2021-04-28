PM Modi Dials Sonowal, Assures Centre’s Support To Quake-Hit Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help to the people of Assam after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolted the state in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam,” PM Modi tweeted.

Reports of moderate damage to buildings had come in from different parts of the state.

Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal.