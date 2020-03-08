PM Modi gives away social media handles to women achievers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on International Women’s Day. In a tweet, Modi said, he salutes the spirit and accomplishments of Nari Shakti. The Prime Minister said, he is signing off and through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with people through his social media accounts.

Be a warrior but of a different kind!



Be a water warrior.



Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water secure future for our children



Here is how I am doing my bit. @kalpana_designs pic.twitter.com/wgQLqmdEEC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Sharing her life journey on the Prime Minister’s Twitter account, Sneha Mohandoss said, inspired by her mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, she started the initiative called Foodbank India. Ms Mohandoss said, she worked with volunteers many of whom were outside India for eradicating hunger. She said, Foodbank India has over 20 chapters impacting several people and initiated activities like mass cooking and breast feeding awareness drives.

The Food Bank India founder said, she feels empowered when she does what she is passionate about. She wished to inspire fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with her. She urged everyone to feed atleast one needy person and contribute to a hunger free planet. Ms Mohandoss said, people have heard of food for thought and now, it is time for action to ensure a better future for the poor.

Sharing her views, disability activisit and motivational speaker Dr Malvika Iyer felt that attitude is half the battle in destigmatizing disability. She said, Prime Minister has chosen to broadcast her views on Women’s Day makes her believe that India is on the right path in dismantling age old superstitions regarding disability. Malvika survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off her hands and severely damaging legs.

Yet, she worked and went on to get her PhD. Dr Iyer said, she believed that education is indispensable for change and there is a need to sensitize young minds about discriminatory attitudes. She stressed the need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent.

Stating that giving up is never an option, Dr Malvika Iyer said, people should forget their limitations and take on the world with confidence and hope. She said, acceptance is the greatest reward people can give to themselves. People can not control their lives but surely can control the attitude towards life. She added that at the end of the day, it is how people survive the challenges that matters most.