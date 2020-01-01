PM Modi Greets Nation with New Year Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday morning with New Year’s wishes.

PM Modi Tweeted, “Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.”

आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

On Tuesday, he also tweeted a montage that compiled what the country achieved in 2019 and what it hopes to achieve this year.

In his Tweet, Modi said, “Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians.”

The montage starts with a woman running on a beach, and then a shot of the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel follows.

On New Year’s day, the government restored SMS service in Kashmir valley five months after it was snapped following the government’s move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories.

On December 31 night, thousands of people came out on the streets to celebrate and usher in the New Year. Firecrackers were heard in cities across the country.