Top StoriesWorld

PM Modi Honoured With Bhutan’s Highest Award

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering after Bhutan honoured him with the highest civilian award of the country – Order of the Druk Gyalpo.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said India will always cherish Bhutan as one of its closest friends and neighbours.
“Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan,” tweeted the Prime Minister tweeted.PM Modi said that he admires Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life.

“I admire Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life. Successive Druk Gyalpos – Their Majesties the Kings – have given a unique identity to the Kingdom, and nurtured the special bond of neigbhourly friendship that our nations share,” he said in another tweet.

Related News

COVID-19: Assam Logs 139 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.40…

Assam Govt Official Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

Assam Book Fair’s Foundation Laid At Chandmari Field

GMC Conducts Drive Against Establishments Operating Without…

“India will always cherish Bhutan as one of its closest friends and neighbours, and we will continue to support Bhutan’s development journey in every possible way,” he wrote on Twitter.

While conferring the award, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck highlighted India’s support to Bhutan under PM Modi’s leadership over the years and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from PTI)

You might also like
Top Stories

Paresh Barua’s death a hoax, confirms ULFA (I)

Assam

Poll Panel On Manipur Office-of-Profit Case

Assam

Assam to Start Door-to-Door campaign for vaccination drive

National

Over 60000 Kg Plastic Seized In Mumbai

National

ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader

Entertainment

Assamese Film ‘God on The Balcony’ Bags 3 Nominations at IFF of Melbourne