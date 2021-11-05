PM Modi In Kedarnath Today, To Launch Infra Projects Of Rs 130 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple on Friday, following which he will inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a 12 feet statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works and launch infrastructure projects of Rs 130 crores.

The Prime Minister has arrived in Dehradun and was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the airport.

Prime Minister Modi will do the Maha Rudra Abhishek at the temple and pray for the welfare of the nation. The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Meanwhile, the key infrastructure projects including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine.