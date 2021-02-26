NationalSportsTop Stories

PM Modi Inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games In J&K

By Pratidin Bureau
35

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports in the country.

The Games will begin tomorrow and will continue till 2nd of March. Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games.

“This is a step towards making India’s presence felt in the international winter games arena and also make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports,” PM said in a virtual address.

Related News

EC To Announce Poll Dates For Assam, Other States Today

Assamese Singer Neer Dipankar Passes Away

2 Years Of Balakot: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah Pays Tributes…

Maha Assembly Budget Session Reduce Amid COVID-19 Scare

“These Games will strengthen the resolve for ”Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat”. I am told the participation has doubled this year and it is a reflection of the inclination towards winter sports in the country,” he added.

The disciplines in Games include alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and ice skating among others.

You might also like
National

APSC scam: President seeks SC’s advice on Rakesh Paul’s removal

National

ISRO loses contact with Vikram lander

Top Stories

Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

Top Stories

Bengal opposes Tea Board HQ  to Assam

Regional

Excise department and BIEO destroys lakhs of illegal liquor bottles in Guwahati

Top Stories

COVID-19 India: Recovery rate soars to 62.93%

Comments
Loading...