PM Modi Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s coronavirus vaccination drive via video conference on Saturday. Addressing the nation, PM Narendra Modi said, “Everyone was waiting for this day with bated breath. Everyone kept asking when will the vaccine come. It’s here and in a short span of time. In some minutes from now, the world’s biggest vaccination drive is to begin.”

The Prime Minister said that all scientists and those in the medicine fraternity deserve congratulations who kept working tirelessly to make the vaccine. They didn’t see day or night, or festivals. Usually, medicines take years, here in a few months, two vaccines have been made which are ‘Made in India’

He further said that two doses of vaccine is important and asked people not to make mistake by taking only one dose. “Listen to the experts about the gap to be kept. Two weeks after the second dose, will you build immunity against COVID. I appeal to you not to forget coronavirus appropriate behavious after getting the dose. The patience with which you fought coronavirus show the same patience during the vaccination now,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister further urged the people to stay away from rumours before or after getting vaccinated.

“Such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population & India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase only. In the second phase, we have to take this number to 30 crores,” said the Prime Minister