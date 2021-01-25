PM Modi “Leaked Info” On Balakot Strikes To Arnab: Rahul

Congress Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 3-day visit to Tamil Nadu, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘leaking information’ about the Balakot airstike in 2019, to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Gandhi reiterated that the Official Secrets Act was breached by one of ‘five people’ who had the information about the strike and Arnab who was ‘busy telling other people’ ‘three days ahead” of Balakot airstrike.

“If the information was available to a journalist, if it was on WhatsApp, I’m sure the forces that are interested in this information, the enemy forces, can also access it. I’m asking a very simple question, why is it that there is no inquiry?” he said related to the alleged Whatsapp chat leak of Arnab Goswami.

“Only these five people knew. Somebody out of these five people has told the journalist. If it is not the Prime Minister, why has he not ordered an inquiry and said that treason has taken place? Somebody out of these five people has put the nation and Indian Air Force at risk. I want to find out who it is. Why has he (Prime Minister) not done that? The only reason he has not done that is because he is involved in this type of leaking of information,” he added.

Gandhi further stated that such sensitive information being available in social media (Whatsapp) was a breach of the Official Secrets Act.

“The fact that this information is on WhatsApp and this gentleman knew about it three days before, of course, Official Secrets Act has been breached. The act has been breached by one of those five people and also by this person who is busy telling somebody else,” he said.

Recently, purported chats between Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, which mentioned that the former was privy to the 2019 air strike, by the IAF on the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot surfaced online, igniting mass outcry in the nation.