PM Modi leaves for Kokrajhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Kokrajhar in a helicopter to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the historic Bodo Accord. He will address a gathering at Kokrajhar to ‘hail the historic agreement’.

Earlier, he landed at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati at 11:30 AM. Upon his arrival, Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders welcomed him.

It may be mentioned here that Jangkhritai Pwthar in Kokrajhar is packed to the brim with enthusiastic Bodo people to witness the historic moment. The Assam government has announced a public holiday in the four BTAD districts – Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.