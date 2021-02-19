PM Modi Meets Prafulla Mahanta’s Family, Wishes Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the family of ailing former Chief Minister of Assam Prafulla Kumar Mahanta in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was airlifted after he complained of uneasiness.

The Prime Minister met Mahanta’s wife Joyasree Goswami Mahanta and their son at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and enquired about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery.

As per reports, Mahanta is suffering from gastritis and high pressure but is now stable.

The 68-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati late in January from where he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of another hospital due to ailments related to blood pressure.

Mahanta, who is currently an MLA from the Baharampur assembly constituency, led the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to power twice in 1985 and 1996. His first government was dismissed and the President”s Rule was imposed in the state but he completed his second term and lost to the Congress in 2001.