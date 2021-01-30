Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi On Martyrs’ Day

By Pratidin Bureau
24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary, said his ideals continue to motivate millions.

Observed as Martyrs’ Day today, Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

“Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Related News

India Condemns Vandalisation Of Gandhi’s Statue In US

Arunachal: No New COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours

At least 10 Killed in Road Accident at Agra-Moradabad…

Heroin Worth ₹29.60 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

You might also like
Top Stories

Cricketer Hardik Pandya blessed with baby boy

Regional

Hajela as ‘Mahishasura’ in Silchar  

Regional

#EXCLUSIVE Ranjan Gogoi dismissed Tarun Gogoi claim

Regional

Mother’s DOB 1970, Son’s DOB 1972! Both ‘Govt. teacher’

Breakfast News

Breakfast [email protected]

Regional

NIA questions Hizb-ul operative in Lanka

Comments
Loading...