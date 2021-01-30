PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi On Martyrs’ Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary, said his ideals continue to motivate millions.

Observed as Martyrs’ Day today, Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

“Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian,” PM Modi said in a tweet.