PM Modi Receives Translated Version of His Books in Assamese

Creating a benchmark in the history of book publication of the country, Assam Publishing Company, a city-based Book Publication House has published the translated and assembled version of two books by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister also received the books from the hand of the publisher, Sanjay Kumar Sanyal at Sivasagar.

The books are the Assamese translation of his ‘Letter to Mother’ (as ‘Aailoi Cithi’ in Assamese language, translated by Utpal Datta, former Assistant Director of All India Radio, Ranchi), and the other is the compilation of some selected portions from the programme “Mann Ki Baat, (titled as Mor Priya Deshbashi in Assamese) done by Namrata Datta. One of the leading artists of the country, Saurish Mitra has created the cover pages and developed the inside illustrations. Publisher Sanjay Kumar Sanyal was specially invited for a one to one meet with the PM, regarding the books.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present at that short event. Honorable Prime Minister praises the organisation and inspires Mr Sanyal by saying – “carry on with your work despite all obstacles, we are with you’.

Several books on the honourable PM have already been published in several regional languages, but this is the first time when two different books have been simultaneously published in the same language. Sanyal said, “This is the golden jubilee year of our Publication House and these two books are the major publications as a part of this year-long celebration.” He moreover spoke out his feelings that these two books will be regarded as a proud and meaningful event in the history of Assamese Book Publication.