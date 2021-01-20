PM Modi To Attend 18th Convocation Of Tezpur University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly be attending the 18th Convocation of the Tezpur University in virtual mode to be held in Tezpur on January 22.

Jagdish Mukhi, Assam governor and the chancellor of Tezpur University, will virtually preside over the Convocation and award the degrees and diplomas to the graduating students.

In the Convocation, the university will award degrees and diplomas to a total of 1218 students – 371 undergraduate students, 725 postgraduate students, 36 postgraduate diploma students and 86 students pursuing Ph.D.

48 toppers in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded gold medals by the university as well.

The Convocation will be held following all COVID-19 safety protocols with only the Ph.D. scholars and toppers receiving their degrees and gold medals in person and others in virtual mode.

The event will also be attended by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das