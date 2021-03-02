Top StoriesNational

PM Modi To Inaugurate 2nd Edition Of Maritime India Summit Today

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the second edition of Maritime India Summit (MIS) on Tuesday.

“At 11 AM, 2nd March, the Maritime India Summit would be inaugurated. This Summit brings together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and will play a leading role in furthering the growth of India’s maritime economy,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Monday.

The Summit will help in furthering growth of India’s maritime economy. Several countries are participating in the event including the CEOs and Ambassadors of several countries to boost investment in the Maritime sector in India. Over one lakh participants from 50 countries have registered online for MIS summit 2021 which is scheduled from March 2 to March 4.

Related News

Breakfast News @6

ULFA (I) Will Release Two Abducted OIL Employees

“Will You Marry Her”: SC Asks Minor Rape Accused

Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives 1st Dose Of Covaxin

According to the Prime Minister’s office (PMO), the Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from March 2 to March 4 via video conferencing.

The summit will visualize a roadmap for India’s Maritime sector for next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector.

Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain.

Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit. (ANI)

You might also like
Regional

Assam 17th best state to do business in India: DIPP report

Regional

‘Tantrik’ Ramesh Saharia arrested in Kalaigaon case

Pratidin Exclusive

Manipur BJP government’s firm stand to protect locals, Assam BJP government takes…

Top Stories

Assam: Onions At ₹50 Per Kg From Thursday

National

BJP to hold National Council meeting on Jan 11, 12

Regional

Goods train derails in Dima Hasao

Comments
Loading...