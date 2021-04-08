NationalTop Stories

PM Modi To Interact With CMs Of All State Over COVID-19 Surge

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states on Thursday to discuss the current Covid-19 situation and the vaccination strategy ahead as the country reels under the second wave of infections.

The meeting comes at a time when India has logged a record over 126,200 daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, which has compelled more regions across the country to reintroduce lockdown-like curbs to break the chain of transmission.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also chair a meeting with health ministers of 11 states and Union Territories today.

PM Modi is meeting with state authorities five days after he held a high-level meeting to review the pandemic situation and the immunisation drive that is underway. During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed officials to ensure sustainable Covid-19 management and told them to make the citizens aware of the need to continue “Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for COVID-19 management,” his office said in a statement.

He also assured that if the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour, and vaccination is implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment, it would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

