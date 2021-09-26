PM Modi To Receive Grand Welcome In Delhi After His Visit To US

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Sunday after his return from a successful visit to the US.

Prime Minister Modi, who is returning from his three-day landmark visit to the US, will be greeted in the national capital by thousands of his supporters and workers from the party at the Palam airport

PM Modi is expected to arrive in the national capital around 10 am today after his visit to the US. Through the welcome meet, the party aims to thank the prime minister for his successful visit to the US to keep India’s strategic and national interest in front of the world. A stretch of 1.5 kilometres has been decked up for Prime Minister‘s arrival.

To welcome the Prime Minister, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, seven members of the Parliament from Delhi, mayors of three BJP ruled municipal corporations, members of NDMC and senior party functionaries will also be present.

“A big stage has been set up for the Prime Minister to come and accept the welcome from people. The garland to welcome his successful visit is specially curated with flowers from different regions of the country. There would be close to 100 dhols and nagaras from different states to welcome PM Modi,” stated Gupta.