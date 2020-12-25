PM Modi to Release Rs. 18K Cr Under PM-Kisan Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) at 12 noon on Thursday through video conferencing. With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than 18 thousand crore rupees to over nine crores beneficiary farmer families.



The Prime Minister will also have a conversation with farmers from six different States during the event. The farmers will share their experiences about PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.



A financial benefit of six thousand rupees per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of two thousand rupees each under the PM-KISAN Scheme. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.



Speaking about the event, the Agriculture Minister said, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Sushashan Diwas on December 25, good governance day. He said, after Modi became Prime Minister, many steps have been taken to promote good governance, ease of living, and transparency. He said DBT is an important scheme for good governance and transparency. The Minister said, there was a time when out of 100 rupees sent by the government only 15 rupees used to reach villages but the Modi Government managed to send the full 100 rupees to people directly through DBT.





