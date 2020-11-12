PM Modi to Unveil Statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU Campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Thursday. The unveiling of the life-size statue will happen via video-conferencing, according to JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm, the university said in a statement. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda.

The statement issued by the JNU Vice-Chancellor said, “Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture and its industrious spirit.”

The prime minister is also scheduled to inaugurate two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday.

He will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on November 13 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

The potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year’s ‘Ayurveda Day’ observation, the PMO said in a statement.

The Ayurveda Day is being observed every year from 2016, on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. This year it falls on November 13.