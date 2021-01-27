PM Modi To Visit Assam Again on Feb 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam again on February 7. This will be his second visit ahead of the Assam Assembly polls. The news of his visit to the state has been confirmed by a BJP source.

The Prime Minister had visited the state on January 23 last and attended a huge programme at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district where he distributed land patta to 1.06 lakh indigenous people of the state.

Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a medical college at Biswanath Chariali in his next visit, informed party sources.

According to sources, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend another programme near Gohpur on the day.