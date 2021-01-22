PM Modi Urges TU Graduates to take Inspiration from Past

Modi at Tezpur University
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the graduates of Tezpur University to take inspiration from the past and take Assam and the Northeast to new heights of development. “Our nation is entering the 75th year of independence. Innumerable people of Assam had contributed towards freedom. Several people had sacrificed their lives, their youth. Now you have to live for New India, Aatmanirbhar India,” said Modi while speaking virtually at the 18th convocation of Tezpur University.

A total of 93 students — 57 female and 36 male received awards in the convocation while a total of 1,218 students received degrees and diplomas.

The event was held in a mixed mode- PhD scholars and toppers received their degrees and gold medals in-person and the remaining outgoing students received their degrees virtually. 

Modi also praised the Department of Chemical Engineering of the University for the Water purifying technology developed by the students.

“Do not be afraid of taking risks. You must become proactive and fearless. India has been able to fight against coronavirus efficiently because of fast, proactive decisions,” said Modi while addressing the graduates in the convocation.

