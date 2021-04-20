Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Wishes Rahul Gandhi Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
41

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health and speedy recovery of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished for the speedy recovery of Rahul Gandhi.

Related News

Common Entrance Exam, Army Recruitment Rally In Northeast…

Lockdown In Jharkhand From April 22-29

Mizoram: 7-Day Lockdown In Aizwal, 10 Other Districts

UGC-NET Exams For December 2020 Cycle Deferred

“I pray for ur good health and speedy recovery,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to inform about his COVID-19 test report.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I have just tested positive for COVID. All those who have been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.

As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities. (ANI)

You might also like
Business

Government mulling over proposal to restrict royalty payments

National

Kartarpur Corridor | First Batch of Pilgrims Enter Pakistan

Regional

AIUDF demands gym, swimming pool

National

SC verdicts in Assamese soon

Top Stories

BJP sweeps 10 out of 13 NCHAC seats

Top Stories

Kokrajhar: Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized

Comments
Loading...