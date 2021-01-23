PM Narendra Modi In Sivasagar | LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the historic Jerenga Pathar in Joysagar, Sivasagar.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi will also be distributing over 1.09 lakh landless indigenous people.

12.02: PM: Both the central and state government are working like a “double engine” for the steadfast development of the state.

12.00 PM: The greatest beneficiaries of all these schemes are women. More than 35 lakh women have been benefitted by Ujjuwala Scheme.

12.00 PM: Tea tribe communities are now getting basic facilities including land rights and bank accounts and education for their children.

11.58 AM: From 330 LPG connection distributers in 2014, Assam now has over 575 LPG connections.

11.55 AM: Atleast 40 per cent population are beneficiaries of Ayushmann Bharat and over 1.5 lakh people have received free treatment.

11.53 AM: Over 2.5 lakh people have received water connection in the last two years. In the next three years, every household will get water connection.

11.51 AM: Over 2.5 crores Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened. Due to which during the pandemic women and farmers received government allocated funds directly in their bank accounts: PM Modi

11.50 AM: In the last six years, from 38 per cent toilets, Assam now has 100 per cent toilets: PM Modi.

11.49 AM: Self reliability depends on self confidence of the people of the state. However, that is possible if proper facilities, amenities and infrastructure are provided to the people.

11.48 AM: People are more self reliable (Atmanirbhar) today. For Atmanirbhar to be successful, Assam and the entire northeast’s development is crucial: Modi

11.45 AM: In the last four years, the Assam government has taken tremendous efforts to develop the state’s culture, literature, arts and also the biodiversity hotspots such as Kaziranga: PM Modi.

11.42 AM: Assam’s culture, integrity, and security has been government’s utmost priority: PM Modi

11.38 AM: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary will be known as Parakram Divas. The nation will always acknowledge the sacrifice of the leader: PM Modi.

11.37 AM: I salute and pay tribute to the sacrifice of Joymoti. The historic ground of Jerenga Pathar will be a part of the five most iconic archaeological sites. the government is taking necessary steps to do the needful: PM Modi

11.35 AM: Today over a lakh landless people’s lives has been secured by the government – PM Modi.

11.33 AM: Your blessings and love keeps me bringing back to Assam. I am fortunate and grateful – PM Modi.

11.32 AM: PM Modi extends greetings of Bhogali Bihu and new year in Assamese.

11.30 AM: PM Modi addresses the gathering of over 2 lakh people.

11.27 AM: PM Modi starts the distribution ceremony of the land pattas.

11.20 AM: You will remain Assam’s greatest well wisher – Assam’s CM.

11.18 AM: I extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of Assam by conferring the Bharat Ratna to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. You have taken Assam Gamucha and represented it in international platforms – Assam CM.

11. 16 AM: PM Modi has been successfully carrying a corruption free campaign in the state and nation – CM Sonowal.

11.12 AM: CM Sonowal addresses the gathering.

11.07 AM: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomes the Prime Minister and lauds his efforts for the development of the state.

11.00 AM: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal felicitates PM Modi.

10.50 AM: PM Modi arrives in Jerenga Pathar.