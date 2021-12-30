PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 23 Projects Today in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs. 17,500 crore at Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over ₹ 14,100 crore by PM Narendra Modi.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide array of sectors/areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply. The programme will witness inauguration of six projects including multiple road widening projects, a hydropower project in Pithoragarh and projects to improve sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of the projects being inaugurated is over ₹ 3,400 crore.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project to be built at a cost of about ₹ 5,750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was lying pending for many years. Prime Minister’s vision to prioritise long pending projects is the force behind the project’s foundation stone being laid. This project of national importance will enable irrigation of about 34,000 hectare additional land, produce 300 MW hydro power and supply drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, the PMO said.

In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to improve connectivity at far flung places of the country, inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple road sector projects worth about ₹ 8700 crore would be done, reported NDTV.

The projects whose foundation stones would be laid include four laning of 85 kilometre Moradabad-Kashipur Road to be built at a cost of over ₹ 4000 crore; two laning of 22 Kilometre stretch of Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and 18 kilometre stretch of Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of 8 kilometre long Khatima bypass in Udham Singh Nagar; construction of four lane National Highway (NH109D) being built at a cost of over 175 crore.

These road projects will improve connectivity of Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region and also the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit industrial areas in Rudrapur and Lalkuan besides improving the accessibility of Jim Corbett National Park, the report said.

