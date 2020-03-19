NationalTop Stories

PM not to announce countrywide Lockdown

By Pratidin Bureau
No lockdown of the country due to Coronavirus, the Prime Minister’s office has clarified through a statement.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation at 8 pm, there are speculations and fear amongst the common people that total lockdown would be announced in the country.

As a result, there has been a mad rush in the departmental stores and grocery stores across the country as the shoppers bought everything they can lay their hands.

In Guwahati departmental stores, there were mad rush and places like Nayantara or in Quick Shoppe there has been tremendous rush since noon as there were rumors of lockdown. People were buying like mad and they were hoarding.

Realizing the mood, the PMO came out with a statement that there would not be any announcement by the PM on countrywide lockdown.

