PM signals burial of pan India NRC

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today indicated that the pan India NRC planned by NRC has been given a quiet burial.

In his speech from the Ram Lila Ground, he announced on Sunday, “There has been no discussion on NRC anywhere”

As the country continues to remain on the edge over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) combined with NDA government’s promise to get a pan-India NRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appeared to be backtracking on what Home Minister Amit Shah has promised on multiple forums, including the Parliament.

This will have serious implications in Assam as the state BJP leadership led by Assam Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has rejected the NRC 2019 and hoping for a new NRC.

No new NRC means that government has to accept the present NRC and may go for some re-verifcation.

Addressing a massive gathering in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan amid the continued protests over CAA across the country, including the national capital, PM Modi said his government had never discussed anything about an NRC apart from the one in Assam.

PM Modi said on Sunday, “I want to tell the 130 crore people of India that ever since my government came to power in 2014… from then until now… there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere… we only had to implement it in Assam to follow Supreme Court directives.”

This stands in direct contrast with what Amit Shah has promised on several occasions about introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal and across the country to weed out illegal immigrants.

This is noteworthy that besides opposition CMs, even Bihar and Orissa Chief Ministers have also refused to roll out NRC in their state.