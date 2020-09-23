Top StoriesNational

PM To Hold Review Meet With CMs of Worst-Hit States Today

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers (CM) and Health Ministers (HM) of seven high burden states today to review the Covid-19 situation.

CM and HM of states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will be attending the meet, said an official statement.

The statement also noted that more than 63 percent of the active cases in the country are concentrated in these seven states.

“Along with the other five states, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently. Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are reporting high mortality with more than 2.0% Case Fatality Rate (CFR). Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, their positivity rate is observed to be above the national average of 8.52 per cent,” it said.

The statement further added that Centre has been leading the fight against the pandemic in effective collaboration and close coordination with the state and union territory governments.

