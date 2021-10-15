Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens For Tourists

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
pobitora

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district has reopened for tourists from today after its routine closure during the monsoon season.

The wildlife sanctuary is known for its dense population of Great Indian Rhinos.

The roads and bridges inside the sanctuary which were damaged due to floods this year have been repaired now for tourists.

Related News

PM Modi To Dedicate 7 New Defence Companies To Nation

Prez Kovind, PM Modi, Congress Pay Tribute To APJ Abdul…

JEE Advanced Result To Be Declared At 10 AM Today

Guwahati: Travel Advisory For Dashami On Oct 15 & 16 |…

The Sanctuary has over 100 rhinos, 2,000 wild buffaloes, hogs, barking deer, leopards, different species of snakes and tortoises. 

It has the second-largest population of rhinos after the Kaziranga National Park in upper Assam.

You might also like
Technology

Assam’s Educational channel ‘Gyan Brikshya’ available on Jio Tv

Top Stories

Vishal Dadlani in Dwijing fest; ‘Jai Aai Axom’ chants fill the air

Technology

YouTube rolls out messaging feature in web

Assam

Bokakhat journalists demand protection and freedom

National

TMC’s Sushmita Dev Elected To Rajya Sabha From West Bengal

Technology

The Indian connection to Amazon’s Alexa