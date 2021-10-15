Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens For Tourists

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district has reopened for tourists from today after its routine closure during the monsoon season.

The wildlife sanctuary is known for its dense population of Great Indian Rhinos.

The roads and bridges inside the sanctuary which were damaged due to floods this year have been repaired now for tourists.

The Sanctuary has over 100 rhinos, 2,000 wild buffaloes, hogs, barking deer, leopards, different species of snakes and tortoises.

It has the second-largest population of rhinos after the Kaziranga National Park in upper Assam.