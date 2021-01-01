Portfolios Allotted to BTC Council Members

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Bodo has distributed the port-folios to the newly elected council members.

Deputy CEM Gobindo Basumatary has been allotted the Panchayat and Rural Development department while Ranjit Basumatary has been allotted the forest department.

Ukil Basumatary has been allotted the Water Resource department, Arup Kumar Dey has been allotted the Health and Family Welfare department.

On the other hand, Diganta Baruah has been allotted with irrigation department while Ghanashyam Das has been allotted the agriculture department.

The transport department has been handed over to Ranendra Narzary while the Social Welfare department has been allotted the Arpan Gautam Das.