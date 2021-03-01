Prafulla Mahanta Confirms To Contest From Barhampur

By Pratidin Bureau
Former chief Minister of Assam Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s wife Jayashree Mahanta on Monday confirmed that the present MLA will again contest the Assam Legislative Election from his constituency Barhampur.

Earlier this month, Mahanta has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science for his deteriorating health.

 “Prafulla Kumar Mohanta will again contest from Bahampur. He is health condition is completely fine now”, said Jayashree Mahanta.

Jayshree Mohanta informed this statement after a discussion with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bara.

It may be stated that there was a cold war going on between the both parties – BJP and AGP, on the seat sharing for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

Assam will witness a three-phased election with start of voting on March 27, followed by April 1 and April 6. The Congress has already stitched up a pre-poll alliance with BPF, AIUDF, three Left parties and a newly formed regional outfit.

