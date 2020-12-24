Pramod Bodo Wins Composite Floor Test in BTC

The newly elected BTC chief Pramod Bodo won in the composite floor test held on Thursday. The BJP, UPPL, and GSP members have supported Bodo by raising their hands in the floor test.

However, the BPF has not accepted the result of the confidence vote and protested during the floor test. A heated situation has erupted during the floor test of the BJP-UPPL-GSP BTC’s coalition government challenged by the BPF.

Heated exchanges are taking place among the parties during the session.

However, Pramod Bodo has been supported by 22 executives.

