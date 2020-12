In a major development, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced on Sunday that United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro will be the new Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council.

As per initial reports of PratidinTime, the decision has been taken in consultation with Bharatiya Janata Party, UPPL and Bodoland People’s Front.

All the three parties will form an alliance.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.