Pramod Boro To Hold ‘Parivartan Gano Homavek’ Rally On Dec 6

UPPL chief Pramod Boro will be organizing the ‘Parivartan Gano Homavek’ rally at Bishmuri, Kokrajhar on December 6 (Sunday) at 11 AM. Over 2 lac people are expected to attend the rally from 12 constituencies in the region including women and youth of Bodoland.

Pramod Boro will be talking about important agendas with focus on to ensure women safety, eradicate corruption and bring employment in the region. The rallies of Pramod Boro have attracted large gatherings, particularly of women and youth who see the merits of his focus on creating jobs and developing horticulture, agriculture, handloom, and handicrafts infrastructure.

UPPL Chief Pramod Boro has reiterated that UPPL is winning absolute majority seats in the BTC elections for Parivartan and massive development in the region.

“We will create 10,000 job opportunities for the unemployed within a span of two years and around five lakh self-employment opportunities in five years if voted to power,” said Pramod Boro.

In addition to empowering farmers with new-age farming equipment and infrastructure, developing the neglected MSME sector is one of the key agendas of Boro’s campaign. In his rallies, Boro’s focus has been on uplifting the society from the grassroots level. Boro has also announced the setting up of more than 100 skill-development and community colleges across BTR. He has also announced to provide free and fast Wi-Fi in every school, college, university and ITI.

“If voted to power, we will equip the farmers of BTR with state-of-the-art equipments, besides providing 100 per cent irrigation facilities in the fields. We will also provide incentives to the farmers for promoting Organic Farming, which in turn would improve the quality of farm products,” said Boro.

“We will improve the road connectivity to all educational institutions of BTR. Appropriate measures would also be taken to improve the student-teacher ratio in schools and colleges to ensure quality education,” he added.