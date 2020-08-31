Top StoriesNational

Pranab Mukherjee’s Health Declines

By Pratidin Bureau
The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said to PTI.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be in a deep coma and is on ventilator support, the PTI report said.  “There has been a decline in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support,” the hospital said in a statement.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for the removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection, the report added.

