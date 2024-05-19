Marco Reus Caps Dortmund Era with Spectacular Farewell at 'Signal Iduna Park'

Reus joined Dortmund from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2012. Over 294 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, he scored 120 goals and provided 74 assists. His versatile career includes 36 goals and 22 assists in 97 matches for Gladbach. Since his Bundesliga debut in 2009-10, Reus consistently demonstrated his prowess, scoring 10 or more goals across seven seasons.

With 156 goals and 95 assists in 391 Bundesliga games, Reus has been directly involved in 251 goals. He is the third player to achieve 250 goals and assists in the Bundesliga since August 2009, following Thomas Müller (318) and Robert Lewandowski (367).