Marco Reus Caps Dortmund Era with Spectacular Farewell at 'Signal Iduna Park'

Rahul Kumar Hazarika
Legendary Marco Reus played his final match at Signal Iduna Park for Borussia Dortmund, marking the end of an era. Reus, who announced he would leave the club at the season's end, delivered a memorable performance in Dortmund's 4-0 victory over Darmstadt.
Career Highlights and Statistics
Reus joined Dortmund from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2012. Over 294 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, he scored 120 goals and provided 74 assists. His versatile career includes 36 goals and 22 assists in 97 matches for Gladbach. Since his Bundesliga debut in 2009-10, Reus consistently demonstrated his prowess, scoring 10 or more goals across seven seasons.
With 156 goals and 95 assists in 391 Bundesliga games, Reus has been directly involved in 251 goals. He is the third player to achieve 250 goals and assists in the Bundesliga since August 2009, following Thomas Müller (318) and Robert Lewandowski (367).
Season Performance
In the 2023-24 season, Reus made 26 Bundesliga appearances, scoring six goals and providing six assists. He recorded 37 shots (excluding blocks), with 20 on target, and hit the woodwork three times. His final home game saw him assist Ian Maatsen and score a stunning free-kick, highlighting his enduring talent.
Awards and Honors
Reus's accolades include being named Bundesliga Player of the Season three times (2011-12, 2013-14, and 2018-19) and Bundesliga Breakthrough of the Season in 2011-12. He was the top assist provider in 2013-14 and won the Bundesliga Player of the Month award in September, November, and December 2018.
A Memorable Farewell
Saturday's game was a celebration of Reus's career at Borussia Dortmund. The fans honored him with a spectacular tifo depicting his iconic No. 11 shirt and the words "Danke Marco!" Reus played a central role, setting up Maatsen for the opener and doubling Dortmund's lead with a beautifully struck free-kick.
Julian Brandt and Donyell Malen added to the scoreline, securing a dominant win for Dortmund. Reus, Malen, and Marcel Sabitzer all hit the woodwork, underscoring Dortmund's dominance.
Looking Ahead
As Reus bids farewell to Signal Iduna Park, he leaves behind a legacy as one of Dortmund's greatest ever players. Despite his departure, he has one final mission: the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1. Reus hopes to cap off his illustrious BVB career with a UEFA Champions League trophy.
In a gesture of gratitude, Reus bought a beer for every supporter at Signal Iduna Park, marking his farewell with a heartfelt tribute to the fans who have supported him throughout his career.
A Club Legend
Reus's loyalty to Dortmund, in a league often dominated by Bayern Munich, makes his farewell even more poignant. His contributions on and off the field ensure he will be remembered as a club legend for many years to come. As Reus transitions into free agency, the football world reflects on his remarkable career and the indelible mark he leaves on Borussia Dortmund.