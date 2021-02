In a latest development in the pre-matric minority scholarship scam case, a team of CID officials in Assam arrested three persons. The accused will be produced before the court tomorrow.

As per sources, the arrested persons have been identified as Nur Haque (38), Golam Mustafa (27), and Azad Rofikul Islam (41).

It may be stated police have arrested a total number of 35 persons in connection with the case till date.

