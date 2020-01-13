Preparations on full Swing for 89th session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha

Preparations for the 89th annual conference of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha are going on in full swing. The conference will be held at Kamargaon in Numaligarh under Golaghat district. The annual conference will be held from February 5 to February 8 at Mohura Dihingiya Pothar, which has been named as ‘World Heritage Kaziranga Samannay Kshetra’.

According to Chandrakanta Bhuyan, the general secretary of the reception committee, 80 percent of work for the conference has been completed. Talking to this correspondent, Bhuyan said, “Hundreds of volunteers are working day and night to prepare pandals, Namghar, kitchen, food court and camps for the representatives. The sub-committees are also working with full coordination and in full swing to make the event a grand success.”

People and organizations from various sections of society belonging to various religious and socio-cultural identities have come forward to contribute towards making the event a grand success. Various structures are being prepared to shelter devotees and representatives. A large number of volunteers are working in the agricultural fields and have been engaged in preparing and collecting fruits and vegetables to feed the devotees at the conference. The Namghar Aashan will also be established at the conference site on January 19. To review the preparation for the annual conference, an important meeting of the steering committee was held in the office of the reception committee at the conference site on Friday.

One of the members of the reception committee said that even though the preparations for the conference were going on in full swing, lack of funds was a great challenge. The organizers said that any donation was welcome.

The Education Department of the Assam Government had recently announced the third round of Gunotsav from February 4 to February 7, which is consecutive to the dates of the annual conference. The Srimanta Sankardev Sangha has requested the Assam Government to postpone the Gunotsav program. Secretary of the reception committee said, “We are expecting everyone to take part. A large number of teachers, students and other employees of the education department are already connected and are a part of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. We request the Assam Government to reschedule the Gunotsav program. We have already dispatched request letters to the department concerned and officials, asking them to postpone the Gunotsav program.”

As a whole, Kamargaon, Numaligarh is all set for the 89th session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. There will be a series of socio-cultural and religious activities in the program. The surrounding of the conference site will also be decorated with different species of flowers. It is expected that more than 35 lakh devotees will be present at the annual conference of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha this year.