President, PM, MPs’ to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight

The Cabinet, held via video conferencing, okayed reduction in the allowances, pension of MPs’ by 30 percent for one year to fight the deadly virus. Prime Minister, President, Vice President, and Governors too have decided to take a pay cut.

All members of parliament will also take a similar cut and the money will go to the country’s consolidated fund, the government said after a cabinet meeting today.

Addressing to media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said “the Cabinet also approved the move to suspend the MPLADS Scheme for two years. Rs7,900 crore from the MPLADS scheme will go to the Consolidated Fund of India”.