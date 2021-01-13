Prez Kovind, CM Sonowal greets nation on Magh Bihu, Lohri

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Lohri, Magh bihu and wished for harmony, love and affection in the society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country.

“Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush parva. May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country,” President Kovind tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also extended Bhogali Bihu greetings to the people of the state through social media.

“Lohri Greetings to all! May the harvest festival bring good health, peace & joy in everyone’s life. #HappyLohri” CM tweeted on the occasion of Lohri.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to twitter to wish Bhogali Bihu.

“In the heat of Uruka’s fire, wished to brighten the national life of Assamese with harmony” minister tweeted.