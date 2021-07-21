NationalTop Stories

Prez Kovind Extends Wishes To Nation On Eid-ul-Zuha

By Pratidin Bureau

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended his wishes to the nation and asked to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society.

“Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for the happiness of all,” the President tweeted.

Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is one of the two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim’s sacrifice to Allah

