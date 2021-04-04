Prez Kovind, PM Modi Extend Greetings On Easter

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their greetings to on the occasion of Easter which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after he was crucified.

“Easter greetings to all! The resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated across the world, gives us hope and happiness; reaffirms our faith in innate goodness of humanity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen the bonds of love, affection and harmony in our society!” tweeted the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 3, 2021

PM Modi, while sharing a tweet on the same, remembered Jesus Christ’s emphasis on social empowerment.

“Greetings on easter”>Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world,” he tweeted.