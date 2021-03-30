Top StoriesNational

Prez Kovind Undergoes Bypass Surgery

By Pratidin Bureau
23

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday has undergone a successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet, “The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for a successful operation.

“Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” he said.

The President on Friday visited the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on Saturday.

