Prime Accused In ONGC Kidnapping Case Injured In Police Firing

Prime accused in ONGC kidnapping case has been injured in police firing on Monday evening.

As per a report, the accused identified as one Bhupen Baruah allegedly tried to snatch a police revolver and escape while he was being taken for a spot mazahar by Sivasagar police.

He was shot in the leg and was sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh soon after.

Bhupen Baruah was arrested earlier on Saturday in connection to the kidnapping of three ONGC employees.

According to Superintendent of Sivasagar Police Rakesh Roushan, Baruah has already confessed to his crime.

Earlier on April 21, three employees of ONGC were abducted by the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) from an ONGC rig site at Lakwa field in Sivasagar district.

An ONGC ambulance vehicle was used to abduct the employees, the driver of which was released later. The vehicle was found abandoned near Nimonagarh jungle close to Assam-Nagaland border.

The abductees were Mohini Mohan Gogoi hailing from Sivasagar, Ratul Saikia from Sivasagar as well and Alakesh Saikia from Jorhat.

