Top StoriesWorld

Prince Phillip Admitted To London Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
41

Husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has been reportedly admitted to a hospital in London on Wednesday as a “precautionary measure”.

According to an official statement, the 99-year-old was admitted as a “a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor” after he felt unwell.

The Duke of Edinburgh “is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest,” the statement said.

Related News

Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

Assam Registers 21 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

IPL: Kings XI Punjab Renamed Punjab Kings

India Invites 9 Countries For COVID-19 Management Meet

Meanwhile, the Queen, 94, has been maintaining social distancing due to their age. In January, the couple received their first vaccination doses.

Prince Philip retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96 following a two-night hospitalisation for an infection. He then had a hip operation in 2018.

The latest hospitalisation renewed concerns about Philip’s health ahead of his 100th birthday in June this year.

You might also like
Regional

Teras Goala seems unhappy with traffic constable’s felicitation

Top Stories

Doctor who sounded alarm on coronavirus dies

Business

Uber loses Its operating license

Regional

“Your Chowkidar finished the red light culture” : Modi in Mangaldoi

Regional

ASSAM: Elderly man dies at MMCH quarantine centre

Regional

AASU office vandalised in Bilasipara

Comments
Loading...