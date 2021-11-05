Priyanka Gandhi’s Slogan In UP Goes As, “I Am a Woman, I Can Fight”

Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting strode on stage and asked the crowd to repeat after her: “I am a woman, I can fight”.

This was done with the aim of reviving Congress’ fortune in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming state assembly elections, as stated by Priyanka Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh will go to assembly elections in the first part of next year.

According to reports, the Congress, under the leadership of its national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is aiming at winning over women voters who have long been marginalized but are starting to find a voice.

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will offer a clue as to if the Congress has it in it on mounting a challenge to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stated report.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said to Reuters, “I want to tell the women that I will fight for them, the Congress party will fight for them.”

The BJP has been facing the brunt of its ‘mismanagement’ of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh and also its ‘inability to address the issue of violence against women.

The BJP is also facing protests by farmers opposed to PM Modi’s liberalization of agriculture in recent times.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP recently lost the by-polls to three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat to Congress, results of which were declared on November 2.

